Jaja, Ageo Medics off to strong start in 2022 with win over Kurobe

JAJA Santiago scored 16 as Saitama Ageo Medics resumed their Japan V.League campaign with a convincing 25-20, 22-25, 25-23, 25-19 victory over Kurobe AquaFairies on Saturday at the Saiden Chemical Arena.

Santiago started 2022 with a bang, nailing 11 of her 21 spike attempts and making five kill blocks as Ageo Medics improved to 9-6 in sixth place, tied with the PFU Blue Cats.

Brazilian import Lorenne Teixeira led Saitama’s balanced attack with game-high 21 points built on 18 spikes, two blocks and an ace.

Mami Uchiseto had 15 points from 12 attacks and three blocks, while Yuka Sato added 10 markers.

Saitama halts Kurobe win streak at two

Kurobe saw its two-match winning streak end, sliding to 2-13, 11th in the 12-team league.

American import Merete Lutz led the AquaFairies with 20 points off 14 kills, five blocks and an ace, while Thai spiker Pimpichaya Kokram finished with 15 in defeat.

Saitama and Kurobe clash anew on Sunday at the same venue.

