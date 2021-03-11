It's official: Odjie Mamon named Philippine women's volleyball team coach

ODJIE Mamon has officially been appointed to call the shots for the Philippine women's volleyball team, while Dante Alinsunurin has been retained as head coach of the men's national team.

Philippine National Volleyball Federation, Inc. (PNVF) announced on Thursday that Mamon will have Thailand’s Tai Bundit and three-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Grace Antigua as assistant coaches.

He also calls the shots for UST Tiger Spikers and PLDT in Spikers' Turf.

PNVFI earlier said it was looking to hire Ramil de Jesus as national women’s team coach.

Both Mamon and Antigua are board members of the National Teams Commission of the PNVF, while Bundit marked his return to the Philippine women's team after serving as assistant to Roger Gorayeb in 2015 Singapore SEA Games.

“It’s a call to duty for the national colors and you can’t decline once the country asks for your service,” said Mamon, who has 24 years of coaching experience highlighted by women’s bronze medal finishes in the Kuala Lumpur 2001 (head coach) and Hanoi 2003 (assistant coach) SEA Games.

PHOTO: Dante Peralta



Also appointed were national beach volleyball coaches Rhovyl Verayo for the men's squad and Paul John Doloiras for the women's team, who both earned bronze medals in the 30th SEA Games.

The National Team Commission headed by Tonyboy Liao and National Coaches Commission under Jerry Yee made the recommendation to the PNVF board on the composition of the national coaching staff.

PNVF president Tats Suzara, who co-chaired the National Team Commission, believes that the Philippine volleyball squads are in good hands.

“After careful and stringent deliberation and evaluation, the federation selected coaches Odjie and Dante, both of who brings with them impressive and credible credentials,” Suzara said.

“Our appointed coaches will do whatever it takes to assemble the best ever team in the SEA Games with their vast coaching experience even during this situation. So we’re confident Volleyball Philippines is in good hands.”

Alinsunurin, who was appointed by the defunct Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas Inc. two years ago, will continue to guide the men's national volleyball team with assistant coaches Dong Dela Cruz and Sherwin Meneses after a historic silver medal run in the 2019 SEA Games.

“Everybody is affected by the pandemic, but we are hoping to maintain our finish in the last SEA Games,” said Alinsunurin, who also coaches National University men’s team. “We have to work really, really hard if we want to win a gold medal.”

Odjie Mamon (second from left ) and Dante Alinsunurin (second from right)with Rhovyl Verayo (men’s beach volleyball coach), Paul John Doloiras (women’s beach volleyball), PNVFI president Ramon “Tats” Suzara and secretary general Don Caringal.

The coaches will primarily focus on the country’s campaign in the Hanoi 31st Southeast Asian Games where the men’s team eyes gold and beach volleyball squads looking to improve on their 2019 SEA Games bronze, while the women’s team hoping to reach a podium finish.

“We’ll do everything to get a gold because our program is improving,” said men's beach volleyball coach Verayo, who will be assisted on the bench by Jason Gabales and Karl Dimaculangan.

“We are all affected by the pandemic so we’re focusing on the conditioning of the players,” said women's beach volleyball mentor Doloiras. “We will do our best to improve slowly every game until SEA Games.”