Is there a wide gap between UAAP and NCAA volleyball? Coaches weigh in

TEAMS from two of the country's biggest collegiate leagues will share the stage for the second running of the Shakey's Super League Pre-season Championship.

Coaches, captains, and representatives from six UAAP (excl. La Salle and UP) and 10 NCAA schools in attendance at the conference launch on Thursday were dealt with an interesting question that may have possibly caught most, if not all of them off-guard.

Advantage to UAAP in popularity, recruitment wars?

When asked on the perceived gaps and disparities between both leagues, three coaches stepped up to the plate and shared their own views.

Typically soft-spoken and a man of few yet fascinating words, College of St. Benilde's multi-titled mentor and incoming UE coach Jerry Yee described how the UAAP has emerged as a 'league of reference' for top sporting recruits.

"Probably 'yung pagiging televised rin ng UAAP (kaya) naging league of reference ng mga top recruits. At saka ‘yung support. ‘Yung UAAP ngayon, nagkakaroon ng support in terms of finances so ‘yung recruitment, iba," Yee told mediamen.

Having coached in both leagues, Yee offered a stark comparison on the current state of the UAAP and NCAA.

"Lately pa lang somehow na-itelecast ‘yung NCAA games, so now we are able to market ourselves to the recruits na we have this (and) if you watch us, we’re like this," Yee explained. "So recruitment-wise, merong difference ‘yung UAAP and NCAA. 'Yung bata, parang automatically would say they want to play in the UAAP kesa NCAA."

"You’d say na mas matanda yung NCAA but then yung support, yung television (exposure), lamang doon ‘yung UAAP," he added.

Yee's sentiments were reinforced by Mapua head coach Clarence Esteban, another tactician who had longtime coaching stints in both leagues.

"In terms of recruitment, talagang lamang ngayon ang UAAP. 'Yung years kasi (kung kailan sila magiging same level with NCAA), hindi po natin masasabi 'yan kung paano makakapag-cope up yung mga manonood na mas ma-appreciate din nila yung laro ng NCAA," Esteban said.

He did add an encouraging sense of optimism to sum up his thoughts.

"Pero siyempre si NCAA, ngayon mina-market na rin so sana maging ka-level na rin (ng UAAP) pagdating ng panahon."

Quality coaching across the board

Yee's Adamson predecessor and current UST deputy mentor Lerma Giron delved on the level of coaching offered in both leagues.

"With due respect siyempre sa mga kasamahan natin dito, sa ating mga kapatid sa coaching community, in terms of training ay wala po tayong masabi kundi magaling po ang lahat ng mga coaches na ‘yan. Kasi before ka naman makapasok talaga sa isang university or college (team), talagang they screen the coaches," Giron bared.

"So sa coaches, wala po ako masabi kundi there’s no difference po. Talagang lahat po yan, accredited 'yan."

Giron doubled down on the popularity discourse and shared her optimism on forthcoming parity between the UAAP and NCAA in the near future.

"Siguro merong (difference) sa popularity dahil mas unang lumabas si UAAP sa national television (at) nakatulong din ang UAAP para maka-gain ng popularity ang volleyball sa Pilipinas," Giron said.

"Marami pang dapat i-work out pero papunta na po doon (sa pagiging pantay ng parehong liga). Papunta na po doon," she added.

