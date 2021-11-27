Iris Tolenada proves she can fill huge void left by Kim Fajardo

LIPA CITY — F2 Logistics new playmaker Iris Tolenada attributed her quick adjustment to her new learnings from coach Ramil de Jesus that led to a perfect title run in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League.

In her first tournament as a Cargo Mover, Tolenada won a championship and the Best Setter plum.

For the 30-year-old playmaker, she accomplished all that because of De Jesus and her teammates.

“Playing for coach Ramil has been such a blast. He has made me better which is what I really wanted especially since I just want to elevate my game and with his coaching style,” said Tolenada shortly after being awarded as Best Setter and celebrating their championship.

“I’m able to do that and throughout my ups and downs, throughout my short season he stuck with me, he’s trusted me and I’m looking forward to work with him more.”

Despite being with the team for just a month, Tolenada was able to adapt to De Jesus’ system, filling in the big shoes of Kim Fajardo, who went through treatment on a knee issue.

She consistently orchestrated the plays for her star-studded team led by MVP Kianna Dy, Kalei Mau, Ara Galang and middle blockers Majoy Baron and Aby Maraño.

The Filipina-American setter, who made 17 excellent sets and five points in their three-set win over Chery Tiggo, admitted that it wasn’t her best game but her teammates’ faith and trust never wavered.

“I didn’t have my best game but the great thing about having the team that’s more like a family is that everyone will always have each other’s back and that’s what my teammates did for me today,” she said.

The San Francisco State University standout is grateful for the family-like relationship of the Cargo Movers.

“Every single part of this journey was worth it for us. I love this team. I love my family so much. They’ve welcomed me with open arms, the coaches and teammates have stuck by my side and I understand why people want to continue playing with this team. They’re all amazing people but on the volleyball court it’s magic,” she said.

The member of the Philippine women’s volleyball team is glad to find her home with F2 Logistics but she wants to take a vacation and come home to the US after the mentally-challenging bubble trainings and tournaments for the past months.

“I’m about to spoil myself, I’m gonna eat some good food and hopefully I get to see my family soon back in the States but other than that I’m taking it one step at a time and one day at a time,” she said.

