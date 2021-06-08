Ilocos Norte to host national volleyball teams bubble training

THE Philippine national volleyball teams are set to stage a bubble training in Ilocos Norte as part of their preparations for the tournaments this year including the Asian Championships for both women and men.

Ilocos Norte governor Matthew Manotoc bared during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum that Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) president Ramon Suzara has already informed trem about the plan.

The province is already hosting the bubble training of the national beach volleyball teams at the Saud Beach in Pagudpud, which was recently named as one of the top 25 beaches by Travel + Leisure.

“He (Suzara) is planning to send the indoor volleyball teams here on June 15, both the men’s and the women’s. Nagpapasalamat po kami kay president at board member Charo Soriano, who is a friend. And kay [PSC}] chairman Butch Ramirez and Marc Velasco, tumutulong sila sa amin. We are very thankful,” Manotoc said.

Once the team touches down in the province, Manotoc said the volleyball squad will be training at the Centennial Arena in Laoag.

The Philippine team will be competing in the Asian Senior Women’s Championships from August 29 to September 5 in Pampanga, and the Asian Senior Men’s Championships from September 12 to 19 in Chiba, Japan.

Aside from the beach volleyball team, Ilocos Norte has already hosted the TNT and Meralco teams in their buildup for the coming PBA season.

The former national golf player, son of grand slam coach Tommy Manotoc, said other sports organizations which may be looking at Ilocos Norte as a possible site for bubble for training or an actual season are very much welcome.

“Historically naman po, we had national teams train here. In fact, the dragon boat team trained sa legendary Paoay Lake for the 2018 World Championship and 2019 SEA Games. Nagho-host naman po talaga kami ng sports competition ever since.”

“But in this bubble, medyo naging opportunity. Malayo nga po kami but it’s very safe. The facilities are quality naman po. I think in a way, we capitalized on that basta they can make it here by land or air, it will be worth their trip,” said Manotoc.

“We are very willing to do so [to be a host of training bubble] basta kaya po namin. We want to establish Ilocos Norte as the sports tourism capital of the north. If there is anyone that’s interest and if we have the facilities, I’m all for it,” he added.

