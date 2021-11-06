Hisamitsu Springs scores straight-sets win over Ageo Medics

HISAMITSU Springs took down Ageo Medics, 25-22, 25-23, 25-21, to gain second place in the Japan V.League on Saturday at the Panasonic Arena.

Miyuki Nakagawa, Asuka Hamamatsu and Yuki Ishii combined for 35 points as Hisamitsu notched its sixth victory in seven matches, second behind unbeaten JT Marvelous.

Nakagawa fired eight attacks, three aces and a block for 12 points. Hamamatsu also scored 12 with her efficient spiking, scoring on 11 of his 19 attempts, while making a kill block.

Ishii had 11 markers, while Yuka Imamura added nine.





Jaja Santiago and Ageo Medics suffer their fourth loss in seven matches.

Ageo Medics slid to the seventh place with a 3-4 record.

Mami Uchiseto, Yuka Sato and Kyoko Aoyagi struggled in attacking with, scoring nine points each, while Mako Shiina added eight.

Filipino middle blocker Jaja Santiago scored seven from six attacks and an ace but had no kill block. Ageo Medics was held to only two kill blocks against Hisamitsu’s 10.

Hisamitsu and Ageo clash anew on Sunday.

