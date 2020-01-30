Hilary Caparas stars as Manila beats QC in Metro League women’s volleyball final

BATANG Maynila won the Metro League women’s volleyball title with a 25-17, 23-25, 25-7, 25-11 victory over Kyusi@80 on Tuesday at San Andres Sports Complex.

Hilary Caparas was named MVP after leading Batang Maynila in the title match with eight attacks, 12 aces and a block, finishing with a 21-point total as the team of Mayor Isko Moreno completed a 10-match sweep of the tournament.

Batang Maynila capitalized on Kyusi@80's poor reception, hitting nine aces, before Caparas came up with a serving show in the fourth set with four straight aces for an 10-3 start and Batang Maynila coasted to victory.

Makabagong San Juan defeated the Taguig Lady Generals, 25-27, 25-20, 25-11, 25-15 in the battle for third place of the tournament for LGU city hall employees fully backed by the Metro Manila Development Authority and the Philippine Basketball Association.