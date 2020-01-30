Rookie Gayle Pascual continues fine play as St. Benilde beats San Beda

GAYLE Pascual unloaded 20 points to lift College of Saint Benilde past San Beda, 17-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-22, in the NCAA Season 95 women’s volleyball tournament on Thursday at the Arena in San Juan.

Pascual continued to shine bright in her first NCAA season as she delivered 16 kills and four blocks to keep the Lady Blazers unbeaten in six games.

Diane Ventura contributed 14 points off nine spikes, three blocks and two aces. Chelsea Umali chipped in 11 markers, while Mycah Go had nine points and 10 excellent receptions.

“So far, para sa amin po kasi yung Beda yung talagang pinag-aralan namin talaga. Isa po kasi talaga sila sa matinding katapat namin,” said St. Benilde skipper Jewel Lai, speaking for head coach Jerry Yee.

Cesca Racraquin and Nieza Viray led the Lady Red Spikers with 13 points each, while Ela Viray had 10 markers and 13 digs.

San Beda suffered its second straight defeat, sliding to fourth place with 3-2 win-loss card.

Meanwhile, Vince Abrot played solid in the fifth set as the Blazers edged the Red Spikers, 23-25, 25-17, 27-25, 19-25, 15-9, in the men’s division.

Abrot ad 28 points on 22 attacks, four blocks and two aces, while making 23 excellent receptions as St. Benilde improved its record to 4-2, tying idle Arellano at third place.

Joshua de Sequera scored 17, Georgie Guani had 15 points, Franz Almonte added 13 markers, while setter Kevin Magsino had 28 excellent sets.

San Beda fell to solo fifth with a 3-2 record despite the all-around effort of Jeffrey Losa, who posted 18 points, 19 receptions and 14 digs.