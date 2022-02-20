Gampong, Sumagaysay set to play for Sarawak in Malaysia league

MADZ Gampong and Jayvee Sumagaysay are suiting up in Malaysia as imports of Sarawak Hornbill.

Malaysia Volleyball Association posted videos of Gampong and Sumagaysay announcing their upcoming stint in MVL Championship in March at the Astro Arena.

Gampong and Sumagaysay are the two latest Filipinos to be signed overseas, with Philippine men’s volleyball team stars Marck Espejo and Bryan Bagunas playing in Japan V.League, while Jau Umandal played for Bani Jamra in Bahrain.

Gampong and Sumagaysay were members of Team Dasmarinas Monarchs that won the Philippine National Volleyball Federation tournament last year.

Jayvee Sumagaysay joins the list of Filipinos seeing action abroad.

