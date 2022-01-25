Four Ageo Medics matches shelved, 5 team members positive for COVID-19

JAJA Santiago and Saitama’s next four matches in Japan V.League have been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Ageo Medics announced the postponement of their matches against Victorina Himeji on Saturday and Sunday at Himeji City Central Gymnasium as five team members contracted the coronavirus.

“Saitama Ageo Medic players and staff have tested positive for the new coronavirus infection from Jan. 21 to today (Monday),” the team wrote.

“From the morning of Jan. 21, multiple people complained of fever and sore throat, and when they visited a medical institution and conducted a PCR test, four people tested positive. In addition to the one person announced on Jan. 20, there were 5 positive people.”

The earliest Jaja Santiago and the Saitama squad can return to action is Feb. 19. PHOTO: Ageo Medics

The league also cancelled Santiago and Co.’s pair of matches against Toray Arrows on Feb. 5 and 6 at Muko Citizens Gymnasium.

Saitama now has six matches postponed including its two against NEC Red Rockets scheduled last weekend.

Santiago and the Ageo Medics last played on Jan. 15 and 16, sweeping Kurobe for a 10-6 slate in sixth spot.

If Saitama gets the clearance to return to action, it takes on Hitachi on Feb. 19.

