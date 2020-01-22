FIVB reaffirms LVPI status as member; Asian body says it can’t accept PVF entries

FIVB has clarified that Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas Inc. is still the le recognized national federation in the country, while Philippine Volleyball Federation remains suspended.

Argentina’s Fabio Azevedo, the FIVB General Director, made the clarification in a letter to PVF president Edgardo Cantada dated Jan. 13, 2020.

FIVB said that PVF had years ago lost all of its rights except for affiliation, while LVPI has the rights granted to provisional members under the regulations of the International Federation.

The Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) General Manager Rueangsak Siriphol added that PVF, which earlier released a calendar of events for the Philippine team, cannot send entries AVC-sanctioned tournaments.

Continue reading below ↓

“PVF has been suspended by FIVB since 2015 until now. So, AVC cannot accept their national entries to participate in 2020 AVC championships,” Siriphol wrote.

LVPI, meanwhile, is looking to send the Filipino spikers to more AVC tournaments after a silver medal finish in the Southeast Asian Games last year.

Continue reading below ↓

The Filipino spikers are set to see action in the Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship from April 18 to 25 in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand and AVC Cup from Aug. 22 to 29 in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar.

Also among the priorities are the beach volleyball teams after earning the SEA Games bronze, while LVPI has yet to bare its plans for the women’s indoor national team as it will undergo retooling, still under coach Shaq Delos Santos.

LVPI is also looking to send a Philippine youth team to the Asian women’s U19 Volleyball championship in China from June 22 to 29 and Princess Cup 14th SEA Women’s U17 Volleyball Championship in Thailand from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2.