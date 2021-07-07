FIVB rules Kalei Mau eligible to play for Team Philippines

KALEI Mau is now eligible to play for the Philippine women’s volleyball team after receiving the approval of International Volleyball Federation (FIVB).



Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) announced the Filipino-American spiker's eligibility to play for the country after receiving a letter from the FIVB that was also furnished to USA Volleyball, the Asian Volleyball Confederation and the North, Central America and Caribbean Volleyball Confederation.



PNVF president Ramon “Tats” Suzara also bared that the Department of Foreign Affairs through officer-in-charge Senen Mangalilie has authorized the Philippine Embassy in Brazil to issue Souza de Brito’s visa three days ago.

“These are a couple of good news for Philippine volleyball. With Coach Jorge flying in soon and Mau already available to play for the country, we can now go on full throttle for the women’s national team training,” Suzara said on Wednesday.



Souza de Brito will boost the women’s national team program for two years. He will work hand-in-hand with coach Odjie Mamon, who is now training the youngsters Eya Laure, Faith Nisperos, Ivy Lacsina, Jen Nierva, Mhicaela Belen, Alyssa Solomon, Kamille Cal, Imee Hernandez and Bernadette Pepito in the Ilocos Norte bubble.



Other national team members Jaja Santiago, Majoy Baron, Aby Marano, Mylene Paat, Ria Meneses, Dell Palomata and Iris Tolenada have yet to entering the bubble as they will compete in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference starting July 17 at the Centennial Gym in Laoag City.

Mamon and the Brazilian coach will add four more players to the pool for the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.The PNVF also secured an exemption from the temporary suspension of visa issuance for Creamline head coach Tai Bundit, who is part of the coaching staff.Mau, on the other hand, has a chance to settle some unfinished business after missing the 2019 SEA Games despite having a Philippine passport due to her affiliation with USA Volleyball.The F2 Logistics star has received her Philippine team eligibility for good as under the FIVB Regulations, a player can only permitted to change federation of origin once and may not change back to the original federation of origin or to a third federation of origin.The 26-year old outside hitter is currently in Puerto Rico playing as import for Changas de Naranjito in Liga De Voleibol Superior Femenino.

