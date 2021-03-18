FEU coaches welcome hiring of Ateneo 'Fab Five' member Dzi Gervacio

FAR Eastern University volleyball coaches George Pascua and Rei Diaz welcomed the arrival of former Ateneo star Dzi Gervacio as head of the school's volleyball program.

Gervacio has been involved in the Tamaraws' high school and college volleyball teams since February as she became the school's new program head of the sport.

The Perlas Spikers star, one of the founders of Beach Volleyball Republic, was tapped by FEU's UAAP board representative Anton Montinola and athletic director Mark Molina after her plans to take up a master's course in the US didn't push through due to the COVID-19 pandemic

She met the volleyball coaches last February and was introduced to the athletes by Molina last Feb. 3 via Zoom session.

As program head, Gervacio, who won was part of Philippine beach volleyball teams' historic bronze finish in the 30th Southeast Asian Games, is going to help in the preparations of all FEU's volleyball teams for the UAAP and other leagues and help discover new talents for the school.

FEU men's volleyball head coach Diaz also works as assistant coach for the Perlas Spikers, where he witnessed how dedicated Gervacio is as a player.

He believes Dzi's leadership fits the Tamaraw culture and she will be a great example to all their volleyball players.

"Si ma'am Dzi isang kahanga-hanga na atleta. Nung nasa Perlas kami, kahit may injury laban pa rin, all out, nakakabilib at nakakahanga. Brave siya, bagay nga siya sa FEU (Be Brave)," Diaz told SPIN.ph.

"Pag may problema na dapat ayusin sa team, napaka-humble and open niya, napakadali niya lapitan para tumulong na ayusin ang problema. Kaya ang taas ng respeto ko sa kanya, at lalo pa tumaas kasi naging head namin siya sa FEU," he added.

With the return of collegiate leagues still uncertain, Lady Tamaraws head coach Pascua is glad to have the former Lady Eagle by their side.

"Malaking bagay na kasama namin si Ms. Dzi sa program ng volleyball sa FEU. Siya yung aming coordinator sa lahat ng needs para sa teams ng volleyball. Siya yung extension ni sir Mark. Sa training, coaches yung in charge," Pascua said.

"Siya yung nakikipag-meeting with sir Mark sa UAAP, sa recruits at mga needs ng teams kahit may pandemic."

Diaz agreed that Gervacio will be an inspiration to their athletes while they are still limited to online home workouts.

"Mahirap and kakaiba ang sitwasyon ng lahat ng teams sa ngayon, new normal ika nga, pero with the help of Ms. Dzi Gervacio magiging madali ang pag-monitor at pag-guide sa mga players natin," he said.

Gervacio, a member of the Lady Eagles' 'Fab Five' teams, is still becoming familiar with FEU's system and culture, but the coaches expect her to come up with big plans for the Tamaraws program.

"Sa ngayon tinutulungan namin siya na malaman yung system na meron kmi, ina-assess nya at pinagaaralan and nag-start na din siya na alamin ang mga kailangan ng team at players natin para mapaghandaan ang pagbalik," Diaz said.

"Tapos tinutulungan din niya kami sa recruitment natin ngayon, medyo mahirap talaga pero kilala naman natin siya gagawa talaga siya ng way para matulungan kami and sa paghahanap ng possible sponsorships."