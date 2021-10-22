Young Nisperos repays coaches' faith, emerges as Rebisco go-to scorer

FAITH Nisperos said her reunion with fellow Nazareth School standouts and the guidance of veteran teammates made her transition to the Philippine women’s volleyball team easier.

Ateneo’s prolific hitter made an impressive seniors national team debut after stepping up as Rebisco’s go-to scorer in the Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship.

The 21-year-old spiker, who won four UAAP girls titles, said her chemistry with former high school teammates Ivy Lacsina, Mhicaela Belen, and Jennifer Nierva helped them in putting up a gallant stand against the top Asian clubs.

“Naging madali for us kasi we had experiences together and yung experiences na yun ay mga championship games din. We played dozens of championship games na rin and yung chemistry din namin is naging familiar,” said Nisperos during a SPIN.ph Zoom In episode on Wednesday.

“It was easy to adjust and adapt. Of course ang lakas maka-throwback vibes ganun yung dating sa akin.”

PHOTO: AVC

Besides teaming up with her batchmates, the 5-foot-11 hitter gave credit to Aby Marano and Co. for setting a great example to their youth brigade as well as Brazilian coach Jorge Souza de Brito.

“Lagi nila pinaparamdam na there’s always someone guiding us and knowing na first international seniors po namin yun,” Nisperos said.

“Isang malaking bagay din po yung coaches namin na pinakita nila yung plano nila. Nagtiwala sila sa amin, kami naman nagtiwala sa kanila, the team really worked together so give and take talaga.”

Faith Nisperos among bright spots

Although Rebisco’s youth brigade placed last in the seven-team field, the emergence of Nisperos as its go-to spiker was one of the silver linings in their winless campaign.

Nisperos, who averaged 8.2 points in five matches, said she wanted to make up for lost time after her rookie season with Ateneo only lasted for two games due to the pandemic.

“Ako kasi every opportunity talagang gusto kong i-savor. Gusto kong sulitin talaga so yun yung naging mindset ko kasi ayoko magsayang ng oras, especially na sobrang tagal na nung pahinga namin,” she said..

It was her return trip to Nakhon Ratchasima seven years after she helped the national youth team finish seventh out of 13 squads in the 2014 Asian U-17 Girls Volleyball Championship.

The 2016 UAAP Girls MVP from Nazareth School didn’t disappoint in her seniors debut after showing no signs of intimidation in facing the top club players from Thailand, Kazakhstan, and Iran.

“I (made sure) prepared talaga physically, mentally, virtually, lahat na. Para lang pagdating sa competition, I’m pretty sure na I’m really confident sa sarili ko na kaya ko nagprepare ako,” she said.

“Ba’t ako matatakot, andoon din yung tiwala sa sarili and it really goes back to your preparation.”

After a fruitful AVC stint, Nisperos said she will focus more on working harder to improve her skills —including her studies — and preparing for the possible return of the UAAP in 2022 for the remainder of the year.

And she vowed to stay committed to the 25-member national pool, which will have a busy calendar next year including the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam and Asian Seniors Volleyball Championship to be held in the country.

“For the busy year, it’s so exciting naman in terms of preparation since we’ll be focusing now in the UAAP, we’ll use yung time na binigay sa amin to prepare and play,” Nisperos said. “For sure, madami kaming matututunan, marami kaming improvements sa sarili namin and yung learnings na yun we’ll carry it on sa future competition.”

“We’ll always be ready to commit for the national team. As a volleyball player that’s really the main goal to be part of the national team,” she added.

