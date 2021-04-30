Chloe Cortez adds size, experience to F2 Logistics for PVL debut

F2 Logistics has acquired Chloe Cortez ahead of its Premier Volleyball League debut, the team announced on Friday.

The 25-year-old middle blocker, who was part of the disbanded Motolite, is set to bring to F2 her versatility and championship experience gained from her stint with Petron from 2017 to 2019 in the Philippine Superliga.

"I feel the warm welcome ng buong F2 family. I never imagined playing alongside rivals. Sobra namin sila paghandaan noon when I was still with Petron and now kasama ko na sila mag-hahanda,” Cortez said.

“Her versatility as an athlete, championship experience, intense passion and vibrant personality make her one good addition!” F2 Logistics wrote on its social media pages.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The former University of Santo Tomas Tigress is oddly joining a squad made up mostly of former La Salle standouts playing under longtime Lady Spikers coach Ramil De Jesus.

“It's always been a dream to be part of a system like Coach Ramil's," Cortez said.

Continue reading below ↓

The 5-foot-11 middle blocker is adding depth to a F2 Logistics’ frontline, joining Aby Marano, Kalei Mau and Majoy Baron.



The Cargo Movers are making their PVL debut in the Open Conference tentatively set on late June or early July under a bubble format.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.