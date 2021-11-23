F2 Logistics rips Tuguegarao to reach cusp of Champions League title

LIPA CITY — F2 Logistics inched closer to ruling the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League, ending the title hopes of Tuguegarao, 25-18, 25-18, 25-19, on Tuesday at the Aquamarine Sports Complex.

Filipina-American playmaker Iris Tolenada sustained her fine play in equally distributing the goods to keep the Cargo Movers unbeaten in four matches.

Kianna Dy led the balanced attack as F2 Logistics moved a win away from sweeping its way to bring home the inaugural national crown.

Standing in its way from another supremacy is the Premier Volleyball League champion Chery Tiggo (2-1) in the last day of women’s division, Thursday, at 4 p.m.

“Same lang din yung paghahanda namin. Hindi rin birong kalaban ang Chery, alam naman natin yun. Yung morale nila, medyo mataas din after PVL. Good thing wala lang si Jaja (Santiago). Hopefully maging healthy lang yung mga bata,” said De Jesus, whose wards will take a breather on Wednesday.

The Cargo Movers still proved too much for the Perlas Spikers even Kalei Mau didn’t play and cheered on the bench but her team has yet to drop a set after four games.

“Siguro, natatsambahan. Lahat naman nagbibigay ng effort. Mas gusto lang siguro ng mga players na makuha yung mga set na yun,” De Jesus said.

Dy nailed 11 kills for game-high 12 points, while Tolenada had 10 points built on four hits, three blocks and three aces on top of her 20 excellent sets

Aby Maraño and Majoy Baron also scored 10 each with the former providing four of the team’s 12 blocks, while Tin Tiamzon and Ara Galang added nine and eight markers, respectively.

PNVF also decided that the winner of the inaugural Champions League will carry the flag for the Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship in May 2022.

The Perlas Spikers were eliminated from title contention sliding to 2-2 in the fourth place.

Nicole Tiamzon and Norielle Ipac led Tuguegarao with nine points each as they also take a break on Wednesday before facing PetroGazz in the last day at 1:30 pm.

