F2 Logistics excited to get back in action after long layoff

LIPA CITY — F2 Logistics is finally returning to action when the inaugural Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League opens on Saturday at the Aquamarine Recreational Center gym.

The Cargo Movers, who last saw action in March 2020 in the Philippine Superliga, mark their return in the six-day tournament against Premier Volleyball League champion Chery Tiggo, Petro Gazz, Tuguegarao Perlas Spikers, California Precision Sports and Baguio.

F2 Logistics star Dawn Macandili said they’re eager to make up for lost time in their first competitive tournament this pandemic after their scheduled pro debut in the PVL was scrapped at the last minute due to several injuries.

“With the incident noong PVL, we chose not to join na lang kasi nga for the welfare of the players kasi we were not ready. Now we’re ready,” said the multi-awarded libero in an episode of Spin.ph Zoom In.

“Nung last PVL season super nanonood kami every game nakaka-excite na nakakagigil na parang gusto mo maglaro. So siguro baon baon namin yun.”

Continue reading below ↓

RDJ back in the game

The Batangas tournament will mark F2 Logistics head coach Ramil De Jesus’ return to competitive volleyball since the PSL and La Salle’s UAAP season were both wiped out by the pandemic last year.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

His players aren't as rusty.

Macandili, Kalei Mau, Majoy Baron, Kianna Dy, Aby Marano, Tin Tiamzon and new recruit Iris Tolenada played for the two national teams in the Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship in Thailand last month.

Only Ara Galang, Des Cheng, Kim Fajardo and the rest of Cargo Movers are coming off a long layoff.

The six teams will play in a single-round robin tournament where the squad with the best record will claim the inaugural Champions League title.

F2 Logistics faces California Precision Sports in Saturday’s opener at 1:30 p.m. PetroGazz will raise the curtains against Baguio City at 10 a.m., while Chery Tiggo and Tuguegarao cap the tripleheader at 4 p.m.

Continue reading below ↓

“This is the first time that the country is staging its Champions League, which is a staple among members of the International Volleyball Federation or FIVB,” PNVF president Tats Suzara said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The bulk of the PNVF delegation entered the bubble on Wednesday morning, while the teams will arrive in batches starting on Thursday afternoon.

All participants — players, coaches, team managers, officials, media and other personnel — are fully vacinnated and were made to undergo PCR tests before entering the bubble. They will also be tested upon their arrival.

The games will be streamed over iWantTFC for local and international audiences, and Smart Sports Facebook pages and YouTube channels.

The men’s Champions League will begin on November 29 with a three-match schedule pitting Go for Gold-Air Force against VNS, Sabong International Spikers against MRT-Negros, and Global Remit against Team Dasma Monarchs.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.