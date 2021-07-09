Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Volleyball

    F2 Logistics begs off from PVL bubble season citing injuries

    by Lance Agcaoili
    Just now

    F2 Logistics has begged off from joining the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference, which starts on July 17 at the Centennial Gym in Laoag City.

    The Cargo Movers made the announcement on Friday, blaming several injuries which hit the team during its training camp in San Jose, Batangas.

    “Since it has been more then a year of no actual training, old injuries and even new, have surfaced,” wrote F2 Logistics in a statement.

    The Philippine Superliga (PSL) powerhouse captioned its statement with the words, 'In HIS time.'

    F2 Logistics' pullout leaves the PVL with 10 teams from the original 12 for its maiden season as a professional league.

      Here's the statement in full:

      F2 Logistics statement on pullout from PVL.

