F2 Logistics begs off from PVL bubble season citing injuries

F2 Logistics has begged off from joining the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference, which starts on July 17 at the Centennial Gym in Laoag City.

The Cargo Movers made the announcement on Friday, blaming several injuries which hit the team during its training camp in San Jose, Batangas.

“Since it has been more then a year of no actual training, old injuries and even new, have surfaced,” wrote F2 Logistics in a statement.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The Philippine Superliga (PSL) powerhouse captioned its statement with the words, 'In HIS time.'

F2 Logistics' pullout leaves the PVL with 10 teams from the original 12 for its maiden season as a professional league.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Here's the statement in full:







Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.