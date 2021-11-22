F2 Logistics dominates PetroGazz, move two wins away from title

LIPA CITY — Kalei Mau led F2 Logistics to an emphatic win over erstwhile unbeaten Petro Gazz, 25-16, 25-23, 25-14, in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League on Monday at the Aquamarine Sports Complex.

Mau rose to the occasion in the battle of two undefeated squads, moving F2 Logistics within two wins of the inaugural national title. The Cargo Movers are so dominant so far they have yet to drop a set through three games.

PetroGazz slipped into a tie at 2-1 with Chery Tiggo and Tuguegarao. The Angels are in fourth place in the points system with five points, trailing No. 2 Crossovers, who have seven points, and third placer Perlas Spikers (six markers).

F2 Logistics need a sweep of its last two games against Tuguegarao on Tuesday at 4 pm and Premier Volleyball League champion Chery Tiggo on Thursday to rule the short tournament.

Mau was nearly unstoppable with 21 points built on 18 attacks, two blocks and an ace to lead the Cargo Movers’ balanced attack

F2’s new setter Iris Tolenada also shone with 22 excellent sets and had four points.

Kianna Dy and Aby Marano scored nine markers apiece, while Ara Galang and Majoy Baron added six each.

“Hindi namin inexpect (na three sets). Alam naming pagod sila pero hindi namin inexpect na grabe pala yung pagkapagod nila kahapon,” said F2 Logistics head coach Ramil De Jesus referring to PetroGazz’s five-set win over Chery Tiggo less than 24 hours ago.

“Yung first set, medyo maganda pa ginalaw ng core namin. Later part, medyo napagod na (yung Petro Gazz). Hindi naman inexpect na lalayo ng ganoon at makukuha namin ng straight sets.”

Ria Meneses was the lone bright spot for the Angels with 11 points from eight attacks, a pair of blocks and an ace as their wing hitters were contained by the Cargo Movers’ defense.

Continue reading below ↓

Ces Molina, who scored in double figures in their first two games, was held to eight markers, hitting only seven spikes of her 30 attempts.

Setter Chie Saet had seven points on top of her 21 excellent sets, scoring more than outside hitters Myla Pablo and Grethcel Soltones, who had six and five markers, respectively.

PetroGazz will have a break on Tuesday before facing winless California Precision Sports (0-3) on Wednesday and Tuguegarao on Thursday.

