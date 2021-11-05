Espejo gets the better of Bagunas as FC Tokyo ends V.League drought

MARCK Espejo got the better of Bryan Bagunas as FC Tokyo finally entered the win column with a 25-17, 25-18, 25-22 victory over Oita Miyoshi in the Japan V. League on Friday at Showa Denko Sports Center.

The five-time UAAP MVP out of Ateneo put the finishing touches to Tokyo's first win in seven games with his clutch kill block for match point, 24-22, and a rejection that wrapped up the straight-sets victory.

Espejo delivered seven attacks, three kill blocks, and an ace to finish with 11 points as he got the better of fellow Filipino import Bagunas in their first duel since the 2019 Spikers’ Turf Reinforced Conference Finals.

Grudge match

FC Tokyo is now tied with Oita at 1-6 going to their return match on Saturday at 2 p.m. (Philippine time).

Bagunas struggled in attacking with two kills out of 12 attempts and saw limited action in the third set.

Continue reading below ↓

Norwegian import Jonas Kvalen led Tokyo’s balanced attack with 12 points built on eight spikes, two aces and as many as blocks. Middle blocker Hideyuki Kuriyama also scored 11 including team-high four kill blocks.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The other Weisse Adler reinforcement, Emerson Rodriguez, was held to just a point and was benched in the last two sets. Kenta Koga and Kota Yamada carried their team with 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.