Dolly Verzosa powers JRU to NCAA Final Four in five-set win vs Lyceum

JOSE Rizal University turned to Dolly Verzosa to beat Lyceum, 25-11, 16-25, 17-25, 25-21, 17-15, to secure the remaining Final Four berth in the NCAA Season 97 women's volleyball tournament Tuesday at Paco Arena.

Verzosa was scintillating in parrying every Lady Pirates attack and later put the Lady Bombers ahead, 13-12, after drilling in a powerful spike.

Despite the Lady Bombers reaching match point first, 14-13, on a Zonxi Dahab service ace, the Intramuros-based spikers crumbled under tremendous pressure, committing three costly errors that spelled doom in their bid to achieve a breakthrough Final Four stint.

Making its first Final Four appearance since 2018, JRU will face San Sebastian in the first step-ladder match on Friday at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

Verzosa had an impressive all-around performance of 11 points, 12 digs and 12 receptions.

"Nao-overwhelm ako. Naiiyak ako. Sobrang happy po. Lalo na kami ni Kia (Melgar), nag-uusap kami na last game man or may extension man na game, all out kami ngayong araw," said Verzosa, who is on her final year with the Lady Bombers.

JRU first reached the Final Four in 2018 - when Shola Alvarez was named the season MVP and Verzosa was in her first year.

Sydney Niegos came through with 14 points, including three blocks and two service aces, while Melgar, who like Verzosa is on her final season, had two blocks for a nine-point outing to go with 13 digs for the Lady Bombers.

Dahab and Denise Dolorito each had 15 points while Rita Perez and Janeth Tulang added 12 points apiece for LPU.

"Breaks of the game talaga. Patibayan talaga. Very good learning for us," said coach Cromwel Garcia after the Lady Pirates fell short of their bid for the school's first Final Four stint since joining the league in 2011.

"I'm satisfied sa ipinakita ng mga bata. Short lang ng konti," he added.

The Lady Pirates ended up in sixth place with a 4-5 card.

Mapua was actually tied with the Lady Bombers at 5-4, but the Lady Cardinals were eliminated in the Final Four race by virtue of inferior quotient and placed fifth.

