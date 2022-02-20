Dindin the lone bright spot in Nakhon Ratchasima setback

SUPREME Chonburi dominated Nakhon Ratchasima QminC, 25-11, 25-21, 25-17, to complete a 12-game sweep of the Volleyball Thailand League’s elimination round on Sunday at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok.

Kannika Thipachot and Pleumjit Thinkaow showed the way as Supreme Chonburi tamed a side led by Filipino imports Dindin Santiago-Manabat and Mylene Paat in a one-sided match that lasted an hour and 19 minutes.

Thipachot unloaded 14 points, all coming from attacks, while Thinkaow scattered nine spikes and four blocks to finish with 13 as Supreme Chonburi kept a perfect 12-0 record heading to the final round.

Sutadta Chuewulim was also instrumental for the league leaders with 10 points as well as Malika Kanthong and Watchareeya Nuanjam, who added seven markers each.

Supreme Chonburi only committed eight errors in the match while forcing 22 miscues from the Cat Devil.

Lone bright spot

Manabat was the lone bright spot for Nakhon Ratchasima with game-high 15 points after her compatriot Paat was held to two markers while seeing action only in the first set.

Nakhon Ratchasima finished the eliminations with 6-6 record to end up as the third seed. Second placer Diamond Food (10-2) and fourth placer Khonkaen Star (4-4) also made it to the Final Four.

Manabat and Co. will play another round robin in the final round against the three remaining squads.

Nakhon Ratchasima, however, has lost all six matches to its fellow Final Four teams in the first two rounds of the elims.

