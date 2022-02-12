Dindin Santiago-Manabat drops 19 Nakhon Ratchasima gets back on track

DINDIN Santiago-Manabat unleashed 19 points as Nakhon Ratchasima QminC took down Proflex RSU, 25-16, 25-23, 25-16, in the Volleyball Thailand League on Saturday at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok.

Dindin Santiago-Manabat news

Manabat played her best game so far in her maiden Thailand stint as she dropped 16 attacks and three blocks to beat Proflex in one hour and 18 minutes.

The Filipina spiker, who was tapped to reinforce the Cat Devil in the second round, scored seven points each in the last two sets.

Mylene Paat, Nakhon Ratchasima’s leading scorer, played only in the first two sets and had four markers but her teammates bounced back strong from a three-set defeat to second placer Diamond Food on Wednesday.

Karina Krause and Patcharaporn Sittisad were also instrumental with 10 points each, while Chitaporn Kamlangmak provided six of the team’s 11 blocks to finish with nine markers.

Nakhon Ratchasima improved to 6-5 record to force a tie with third placer Khonkaen Star, which lost to Nakornnont in five sets earlier.

Continue reading below ↓

Only four out of the six remaining teams will advance in the semifinals.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Proflex RSU suffered its ninth defeat in 11 games, reeling in the sixth place. Suthina Pasang, Arusa Promnok and Rungruethai Sangsakon had eight points each in defeat.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Manabat and Co. will wrap up the second round against unbeaten leader Supreme Chonburi (10-0) on Sunday next week.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.