Dindin Santiago-Manabat arrives in Bangkok ahead of Thai league stint

DINDIN Santiago-Manabat has arrived in Bangkok on Wednesday ahead of her stint at Nakhon Ratchasima QminC in the Volleyball Thailand League.

Dindin Santiago-Manabat arrives in Bangkok

Manabat was welcomed by an immigration officer at the Suvarnabhumi Airport and went straight to a quarantine hotel in Bangkok while waiting for her RTPCR result.

Once the National University standout yields a negative result, she will travel to Nakhon Ratchasima on Thursday to join Mylene Paat and the volleyball club.

The club, which signed Paat last December as import, tapped Manabat as second overseas player for its second leg campaign in the league.

Nakhon Ratchasima takes on Nakornnont on Saturday at the Nimibutr Stadium.

The 28-year-old is set to boost the Cat Devil, who started the second round off the wrong foot losing to Khonkaen Star in straight sets last Saturday and slid to 4-4 in the fourth place.

Manabat and Paat will make an on-court reunion after the pair steered Chery Tiggo its first Premier Volleyball League Open Conference title in Ilocos Norte last year and a runner-up finish in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation Champions League last November.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

It will be Manabat’s third international club team after playing for Toray in 2018 and Kurobe in 2019 in Japan V.League.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Philippines currently has seven volleyball players abroad including Dindin’s younger sister, Jaja playing her fourth Japan V.League season with Ageo Medics, Marck Espejo (FC Tokyo), Bryan Bagunas (Oita Miyoshi), Jau Umandal playing for Bani Jamra in Bahrain and Kalei Mau, who is set to play in the Athletes Unlimited Volleyball in United States next month.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.