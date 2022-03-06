Dindin, Paat show way as Nakhon Ratchasima downs Khonkaen to bag bronze

DINDIN Santiago-Manabat and Mylene Paat shone as Nakhon Ratchasima bagged the bronze medal in the Volleyball Thailand League with a 25-18, 25-23, 21-25, 25-14 victory over Khonkaen Star on Sunday at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok.

Less than 24 hours after a three-set loss to Diamond Food in the knockout semifinals, Nakhon Ratchasima bounced back to claim a podium spot.

Nakhon Ratchasima, which placed second last season, posted its biggest lead in the fourth set, 23-13.

It was Nakhon Ratchasima’s eighth bronze medal finish in the league

Paat and Manabat became the latest Filipina volleyball imports to earn medals overseas. Their Chery Tiggo teammate Jaja Santiago was part of the Saitama squad that placed third in the 2019-20 Japan V.League. Alyssa Valdez was part of 3BB Nakornnont’s bronze finish in the 2017 Thai-Denmark Super League.

Paat had an impressive first season with Nakhon Ratchasima, emerging as its leading scorer, while Manabat’s arrival in the second round provided a big boost for the team to finish third (6-6) in the eliminations.

The hard-hitting Filipina imports finished their Thai stint in time for Chery Tiggo’s title retention bid in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference on March 16 at the Paco Arena.

