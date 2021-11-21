Denso edges Ageo Medics to spoil Jaja’s 23-point outing

JAJA Santiago’s 23-point effort went for naught as Saitama fell to Denso, 24-26, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18, 11-15, in Japan V.League on Sunday at the KitaGas Arena in Sapporo.

Santiago tallied another season-high, scoring 18 kills, four blocks, and an ace only for Ageo Medics to fall at the hands of the Airybees, who leaned on Mami Yokota and Roslandy Acosta.

Acosta and Yokota led Denso with 19 points each. Rei Kudou had 16 points from 12 attacks, two blocks, and two aces.

Airybees improved to a 7-3 win-loss record, avenging their four-set loss to Ageo Medics on Saturday, where Santiago scored 17.

The 6-foot-5 Filipina middle blocker nailed 18 of her 30 spike attempts but Saitama dropped to 5-5.

Mami Uchiseto had 15 points for Ageo, while Shuri Yamaguchi and Kyoko Aoyagi added 11 each.

Meanwhile, Bryan Bagunas and Oita Miyoshi bowed to JTEKT, 25-18, 28-26, 25-18, victory at the CNA Arena Akita.

Felipe Fonteles had 16 points from 12 hits, two blocks, and two service aces as JTEKT earned a split of the series.

Kento Miyaura chipped in 13 points, while Go Murayama added nine including four blocks as JTEKT improved to 6-4 for sixth place.

Bagunas, scored 23 in a victory by Oita Miyoshi on Saturday, was held to 12 points as the Weisse Adler dropped to 2-8 card in ninth place.

Emerson Rodriguez scored 16 points.

