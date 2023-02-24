Road-weary De La Salle-Lipa still too good for Paranaque spikers

A THREE-HOUR land travel from Batangas didn’t stop De La Salle-Lipa from debuting with a 25-17, 25-12 victory over the Parañaque Green Berets in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Under-18 Championships at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

“We’re used to travelling two to three hours each time we go to a competition,” said Aric Uzzaiah Aguila, assistant coach of De La Salle-Lipa which is fresh off a championship run in the Southern Luzon Colleges and Universities Athletic Association [SLCUAA].

“I think our [SLCUAA] championship run last week gave us a big boost in our first game here,” Aguila said. “The players remained aggressive and steady.”

Aldovino leads from the front

Outside spiker Danielle Kyle Marie Aldovino was aggressive for the Lipa City team, which also drew impressive performances from middle spiker Vida Dominique Caringal and setter Alayna Rocafort.

“The game was fine, but I think we have yet to play our best here,” Aldovino, 15, said.

Parañaque dropped to 1-1 won-lost in the tournament organized by the PNVF headed by Ramon “Tats” Suzara and supported by the Philippine Olympic Committee, Philippine Sports Commission, PLDT, Rebisco and Akari.

Besides De La Salle-Lipa, Maryhill College’s players also travel to and from Lucena City for their matches. The Quezon girls are 2-0 in the tournament.

Santa Rosa City scored a 25-15, 25-14 win over La Salle Greenhills (0-1) to improve to 2-1 won-lost in a boys’ Pool A match.

In the other girls results, Parañaque Thunderbolts Volleyball Club (1-1) beat Queen Anne School (0-2), 25-13, 25-15, and Santo Niño de Praga(1-0) beat Team Hiraya (0-2), 25-12, 25-15, in Pool D.

