Alinsunurin stands behind Retamar amid claims of lack of support for PH team

FORMER national men's volleyball team head coach Dante Alinsunurin stood behind Joshua Retamar and his revelations about the lack of support for the national squad.

Dante Alinsunurin supports Joshua Retamar

Alinsunurin, who steered the men's team to a historic silver medal finish in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, was relieved by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation as the national squad's head tactician earlier this month due to his dual commitment to NU Bulldogs and Choco Mucho.

But aside from the multi-titled head coach, setter Retamar, who was also part of the historic men's team, also bared his decision to skip the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, citing a lack of support for the national squad.

Speaking to Inquirer, the Spikers Turf reigning best setter revealed that the team has stopped receiving allowances that pushed them to provide for their own during training, such as the budget for parking fees and drinking water.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

In regard to these revelations, Alinsunurin showed his support for Retamar who is also his player at NU in the UAAP.

"Kung ano man yung sinabi ni Retamar, nasa sa kanya naman yung sitwasyon. Naramdaman niya, nakita niya," Alinsunurin said after Choco Mucho won its first match in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All Filipino Conference on Saturday.

"Kaya ako, kung ano man yung sinabi niya syempre sa puso niya support ako," he added.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

PNVF has yet to release a statement regarding the status of the men's squad, but Odjie Mamon is tasked to take over Alinsunurin's spot for the Cambodia SEA Games in May until Brazilian coach Sergio Veloso arrives to call the shots for the squad in the Asian Games in September.

Meanwhile, Alinsunurin sets his focus on steering Retamar and the NU Bulldogs to its fifth UAAP crown while also handling the Choco Mucho Flying Titans in the PVL.