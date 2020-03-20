CSB coach Jerry Yee has no hard feelings as potential season sweep wasted

AMID the cancellation of the NCAA Season 95 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, College of St. Benilde coach Jerry Yee is looking up and staying optimistic.

On Monday the NCAA management committee held an emergency meeting and decided to keep all sporting events suspended, while the cancelation of the remainder of the season was left to the Policy Board to decide.

But for Yee, whose team was in the middle of a winning streak in the volleyball tournament before the suspension was announced, believes it is best for them to just follow the guidelines and use the time to reflect.

“The pandemic is surely bigger than volleyball. The more days we are in social distancing, the more time you get to think, all the more we are informed of the actual situation,” he said.

“And if the NCAA board thinks this is the best course of action, we have to follow. This Season 95, victorious naman ang campaign namin and we can only look forward to next season sana lang we get through this pandemic,” he added.

Continue reading below ↓

Gayle Pascual was among the Lady Blazers' brightest stars.

Before the suspension, CSB was on a roll, winning all of its seven games in the elimination round.

The Lady Blazers were expected to sweep the season for an outright finals berth but Yee said that it is better to be safe than sorry.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Mataas naman ang morale ng team, all are safe home,” he said. “All are excited kasi next year eligible na other players namin. We have good rookies coming in and then ‘di daw i-count ang final year ng mga seniors? We are very very optimistic.”