THE Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) said it is hosting the 21st Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Asian Senior Women’s Championship at the Clark Freeport and Economic Zone in Pampanga from August 27 to September 5.

PNVF is expecting 14 to 16 teams, with matches also set at San Fernando Pampanga Convention Center and Subic Gym.

It will be the third time the Philippines serves as host of the event, after 1997 meet in Manila and 2017 in Laguna.

“We are hosting, it's 99%, the Asian Senior Women's Championship in Clark, Pampanga,” said PNVF president Tats Suzara announced on Wednesday during the virtual announcement of the national pools.

“The Asian Championship will be held in Clark, in AUF. We had the go-signal from them yesterday,” he added.

Quest Hotel in Clark is being eyed as the accommodation for the participants.

“AVC requested the Philippines to host the championships because China backed out. It's about 14 to 16 teams,” he said. “If FIBA Asia will be in AUF, susunod ang volleyball naman.”

Clark hosted last year’s PBA Bubble and will also host the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in June.

The PNVF is working with the Clark Development Corporation chief Vince Dizon and the IATF for the event.

Jaja Santiago, Aby Marano, Majoy Baron and Mylene Paat lead the national pool for Asian Championship and the 31st Southeast Asian Games in November in Hanoi Vietnam.



The 16-member pool also includes Eya Laure, Filipino-American setter Iris Tolenada and middle blockers Ria Meneses and Dell Palomata.



Collegiate players Faith Nisperos, Alyssa Solomon, Mhicaela Belen, Ivy Lacsina, Jennifer Nierva, Kamille Cal, Imee Hernandez and Bernadette Pepito also made it to the initial cut.



Philippine women’s volleyball team coach Odjie Mamon and Brazilian tactician Jorge Edson Souza de Brito will add four to six players to complete the pool, with the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference expected to be held in June at the earliest.

The 16 players begin their bubble training on June 1 together with the 20-member men’s volleyball pool in Subic.

