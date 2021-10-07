Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Volleyball

    Choco Mucho ends up sixth in Asian meet with loss to Kazakh club

    by Lance Agcaoili
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: SMM Volleyball

    KAZAKH team Zhetysu asserted its mastery of Choco Mucho, 25-14, 25-11, 25-23, on Thursday to finish in fifth place in the Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship at the Terminal 21 competition hall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

    Valeriya Shatunova and Tatyana Nikitina showed the way as the Kazakhs capped their AVC tilt on a high note.

    Choco Mucho wound up in sixth place in the seven-team tournament.

    Zhetysu also beat Choco Mucho in straight sets in the preliminaries.

    Kalei Mau

      Shatunova led the Kazakhs with 13 points, ending the tournament with a win after a loss in the quarterfinals to Iranian club Saipa.

      Nikitina had nine points. Valeriya Chumak chipped in seven markers, while setter Natalya Akilova nailed five of the team’s 11 kill blocks.

      Kalei Mau delivered eight attacks and four kill blocks to finish with 12 points. Ria Meneses scored six and fellow middle blocker Dell Palomata had five markers.

      Choco Mucho committed 28 errors.

      PHOTO: SMM Volleyball

