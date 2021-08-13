Choco Mucho confirms Maddie Madayag suffered ACL injury

BACARRA, ILOCOS NORTE — Choco Mucho star Maddie Madayag suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury on her left knee, the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) club said in a social media post.

“We are all praying for your speedy recovery from your ACL injury. Nothing can stop the heart of a true Titan!” the team wrote on its official Twitter page.

Continue reading below ↓

The Ateneo standout suffered a torn ACL on her right knee in 2016. She recovered after a year and delivered a UAAP championship in 2019, the same year she played for the Philippine women’s volleyball team in the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

On Wednesday, it was Madayag's left knee that got injured after the Flying Titans skipper fell awkwardly after her attack got blocked by Ria Meneses in the fourth set of their battle for third against Petro Gazz.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Madayag was not able to stand up and and cried in pain as she was taken out of the court with a wheel chair. She underwent an MRI at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center in Batac, Ilocos Norte.

Best Middle Blocker candidate

The 5-foot-11 middle blocker played for five straight days from their elimination game against Chery Tiggo until Game 1 of their bronze series with Petro Gazz.

Continue reading below ↓

Madayag is a candidate for one of the two Best Middle Blockers awards in the PVL's debut as a pro league. She was the second best blocker after the semifinals with 0.82 kill blocks per set behind leader Meneses (1.28).

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Madayag and the Flying Titans will travel back to Manila on Saturday morning.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.