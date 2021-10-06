Choco Mucho wins all-Philippine showdown, avoids last place

KALEI Mau and MJ Phillips lifted Choco Mucho past Rebisco, 22-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-17, in an all-Philippine showdown in the Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship at the Terminal 21 competition hall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

Choco Mucho vs Rebisco recap

Phillips provided the much-needed spark off the bench after Choco Mucho dropped the opening set, joining hands with Mau to outplay the younger Philippine squad in the last three sets en route to their first win of the tournament.

Continue reading below ↓

The win enabled Choco Mucho to advance to the battle for fifth place against Zhetysu of Kazakhstan while Rebisco finished dead last in the seven-team field after losing all of its five games.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Mau unleashed 20 points off 19 kills and a block, while Phillips was fielded in the second set and scored seven of her 13 markers in the last frame to close out their bittersweet victory over their fellow Philippine club.

Mylene Paat also delivered for Choco Mucho with 11 points from seven attacks, three aces and a block.

Setter Deanna Wong scored the match-clinching ace to finish with four points and provided the brilliant plays to get solid contributions from Dell Palomata and Ria Meneses, who combined for 18 points and nailed seven of the team’s nine kill blocks.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Faith Nisperos led the Rebisco’s youth brigade with 12 points as they failed to sustain their rousing first set win to the much experienced Choco Mucho and ended their AVC campaign without a single win.

Continue reading below ↓

Dindin Santiago-Manabat and 19-year-old spiker Mhicaela Belen had 11 and 10 markers, respectively.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.