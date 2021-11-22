Chery Tiggo overcomes slow start to beat California Precision

LIPA CITY — Chery Tiggo overcame a slow start, beating California Precision Sports, 25-22, 27-25, 25-23, on Monday in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation Champions League on Monday at the Aquamarine Sports Complex.

Dindin Santiago-Manabat, who erupted with 37 points in their five-set loss to PetroGazz on Sunday, only played limited action.

Chery Tiggo second unit delivers

The Crossovers, banking on their second unit in this match, went on a lethargic 1-8 start in the third set after fighting back from a 22-24 deficit in the second.

Mylene Paat led the Crossovers with 17 points, while Joy Dacoron scored eight to keep the Crossovers in the title race with 2-1 record and seven points in third place behind unbeaten leaders F2 Logistics and PetroGazz.

Justine Dorog, converted from libero to outside hitter for this tournament, sustained her fine play with seven markers, 15 excellent receptions and 10 digs.

Manabat had seven points and 10 digs in limited action. Velez said the match gave him a chance to let the skipper learn from the sidelines.

“It’s not because she didn’t play well today. I want her to step back and see how the team is performing. Sometimes we have to step back so we can see and realize other things that we are passing on the other members of the team,” he said. “It’s really more on the opportunity on how will she lead the team.”

Chery Tiggo faces Baguio on Wednesday and F2 on Thursday.

Casiey Dongallo, 16, scored 23 points on 21 attacks and two blocks.

Jelai Gajero had another all-around performance with 14 points, 13 digs and seven excellent receptions even as the Antipolo school remained winless in three matches.

California Precision Sports battles fellow winless squad Baguio on Tuesday at 1:30 pm.

“I just wanna praise the young kids. They are very admirable, very disciplined and you can see already their determination and it’s going to be a bright future for them,” said Chery Tiggo head coach Aaron Velez.

