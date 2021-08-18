Chery Tiggo unsure of AVC Club Championship stint as Jaja leaves for Japan

PREMIER Volleyball League champion Chery Tiggo has yet to decide on its participation in the 2021 AVC Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship from October 1 to 7 in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

After an impressive title run in the Open Conference, the Crossovers earned the right to compete in the continental club tournament alongside with the Philippine women’s volleyball team.

However, it has yet to confirm its participation to the Philippine National Volleyball Federation. Chery Tiggo team manager Ronwald Dimaculangan said they will decide within the week.

“We’ll know within the week. Pinagaaralan pa,” said Dimaculangan.

No Jaja

Chery Tiggo is likely to miss the presence of Conference and Finals MVP Jaja Santiago, who will fly to Japan in the first week of September for her duty as Ageo Medics import.

National Team Commissions head Tonyboy Liao said if Chery Tiggo won’t be able to join, the slot will be offered to runner-up Creamline, if not, bronze medalist Petro Gazz and so on.

“If they won’t be available, then Creamline will be invited, then Petro Gazz, and then the next ranked team,” Liao said. “If Chery Tiggo would like to participate, they should inform PNVFI right away before end of August because the deadline of submission of entries to Thailand Volleyball is on September 10.”

The Philippine women’s volleyball team will also participate and will carry the club name of its sponsor, Rebisco.

The national pool is currently training in Batangas bubble with coaches Odjie Mamon and Jorge Edson Souza de Brito.

Aby Maraño, Majoy Baron, Iris Tonelada, Eya Laure, Faith Nisperos, Alyssa Solomon, Jennifer Nierva, Ivy Lacsina, Mhicaela Belen, Kamille Cal, Imee Hernandez, and Bernadett Pepito are inside the bubble including F2 Logistics stars Dawn Macandili, Ara Galang, Kianna Dy, Kim Fajardo, and Tin Tiamzon, who were invited to train with the team.

Santiago, Chery Tiggo’s Mylene Paat, Petro Gazz’s Ria Meneses and Sta. Lucia’s Dell Palomata are also part of the pool but missed the start of the training camp due to the recently concluded PVL.

Souza de Brito will decide on the final 14 players to compete in AVC where Thailand and Kazakhstan will field two squads each and a team from Iran.

The Philippine men’s volleyball team will also see action in the Club Championship from October 8-15 against Qatar, Iraq, Sri Lanka, Kuwait, Uzbekistan and two squads from Thailand.

