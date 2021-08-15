Maiden PVL title so sweet for former UE player Shaya Adorador

AFTER winning a grand total of four games in five years with University of the East in college, Shaya Adorador has all the more reasons to savor her championship with Chery Tiggo in the Premier Volleyball League.

The outside hitter relished her maiden championship in the country's professional volleyball league and felt even better to have gained the trust of more prominent teammates in Chery Tiggo's unlikely run to the summit.

“Ewan ko kung alam nung mga teammates ko yun pero grabe yung tiwala na binibigay nila,” the 23-year-old said while cherishing the gold medal hanging from her neck at the end of the come-from-behind win over powerhouse Creamline.

The championship came as a major upgrade for the former Lady Red Warrior, who endured a 58-game losing streak in her first two UAAP seasons before winning four in her last three playing years that ended in 2018.

Adorador only scored five in their winner-take-all Game 3 against Creamline, but her 36 excellent receptions and crucial digs set up main Chery Tiggo weapons Jaja and Dindin Santiago for the offensive onslaught.

“Si Buding (Duremdes) na kasama ko sa likod para dumipensa at mag-receive," she said, "hindi madali yun para sa amin pero nakikita namin yung tiwala ng mga mamamalo namin na binibigay nila sa aming dalawa."

Adorador, who signed with the franchise formerly known as Foton three years ago, said the grind of playing seven straight days in the playoffs and coming back from a deficit against both Choco Mucho and Creamline was worth it.

That it came against a Creamline side led by superstar Alyssa Valdez made it all the more sweeter, Adorador said.

“Kilala na sila na sobrang champion team and sobra 'yung composure nila," Adorador said. "Makakalamang man kami, grabe yung composure nila. Kaya nagtrabaho kami para makuha yung championship crown na ito.

“Kami na magkakasama simula’t sapul ginawa lang namin inspirasyon yung bawat isa. Yung mga pinaghirapan namin simula’t simula kaya yun yung naging center, bukod kay God, yun para i-push yung championship na ‘to.”

