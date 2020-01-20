Chelsea Umali shines as CSB keeps slate unblemished, deals Letran first loss

COLLEGE of St. Benilde dominated Letran, 25-20, 25-18, 25-15, on Monday for its third straight victory in the NCAA Season 95 women’s volleyball tournament at the Arena in San Juan.

Chelsea Umali had seven points off five kills, a block and an ace in the match that lasted an hour and 14 minutes.

Klarisa Abriam, Jade Gentapa and Michelle Gamit chipped in six points each. Gayle Pascual, Mycah Go, Kaila Miranda and Marites Pablo contributed five markers apiece, while Jewel Lai had 15 excellent sets.

St. Benilde is alone on top with a 3-0 record after a four-set win over University of Perpetual Help in the opener and a five-set conquest of Lyceum last week.

“Medyo nung first two games namin medyo stiff lang ang laro ng mga bata. Ngayon pina-relax lang ni coach muna kasi marami pa namang games,” said CSB assistant coach Jay Chua, who represented head coach Jerry Yee at the post-match press conference.

“Sinasabi lang naman ni coach Jerry, sinasabi lang namin sa mga players na per game ang focus namin. Dapat give lang ang one hundred percent namin,” he added.

Chamberlaine Cunada had 15 points to lead all scorers, but that was not enough to keep the Lady Knights from absorbing their first defeat in two outings.

In men’s play, Vince Abrot put up 15 points as the Blazers beat the Knights, 25-21, 25-16, 25-22, for their second straight win after an opening-day loss.

Owen Bacani and Georgie Guani contributed nine markers apiece, while Roniey Adviento, Ryan Daculan, Franz Almonte, James Laguit and Joshua De Sequera added five each.

Kint Brylle Novo was the lone Knight to score in double figures, finishing with 17 points.

Letran is winless in two matches.

In Juniors’ action, Arieh Barbah scored 10 points as the Letran Squires earned their first win in two outings, beating La Salle Greenhills, 25-12, 25-11, 25-8. LSGH is winless in three matches.