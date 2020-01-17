Cunada shows way as Letran rises from a set down to beat EAC in NCAA women’s volley

LETRAN bucked a slow start to beat Emilio Aguinaldo College, 22-25, 25-10, 25-18, 25-13, in NCAA Season 95 women’s volleyball tournament on Friday at the Arena in San Juan.

Sophomore spiker Chamberlaine Cunada had 24 points off 19 spikes, three aces and two blocks as the Lady Knights finished the match in one hour and 41 minutes.

Rookies Dane Ohya and Julienne Castro also shone with 15 and 11 points, respectively. Khryss Monteagudo and Daisy Melendres added eight markers apiece, while Charm Simborio dished out 12 excellent sets and scored six.

“Ang nangyari kasi ng first set siyempre alam mo naman na first year at second year 'tong mga bata, siyempre medyo tense na nakakita sila ng crowd,” said Letran head coach Michael Inoferio. “At least nag lie low na 'yung excitement nila so nakasunod na sila sa sistema namin at 'yung mga gusto naming mangyari. Bumalik na kumpiyansa ng mga bata.”

Rookie Cathrine Almazan had 13 points for EAC, which suffered its 11th straight defeat since 2018.

Meanwhile, EAC got a different result in the men’s division as it swept Letran, 25-19, 25-18, 25-17.

Joshua Mina led the Generals with 16 points. Dannich Melad delivered 15 markers, while Michael Imperial had 21 excellent sets as they dominated Letran in attacks, 42-25, and also nailed five of the team’s seven aces.

“Start palang medyo mababa kasi kinapa namin ‘yung Letran kasi bago pa eh. Ang bagal ng start namin kasi puro bago rin mga players ko,” EAC head coach Melchor Santos said.

“Malaki para sa morale ng team kasi siyempre may mga bagong mga players. Itutulak nila ‘yan sa pinakakaya nila lalong lalo na mahaba pa ‘yung panahon namin para mag-prepare sa mga susunod na games.”

In the juniors division, Ricardo Maglapid, Jr. and Neil Mendoza combined for 21 points as EAC-Immaculate Concepcion Academy beat Letran Squires, 30-28, 25-18, 28-26.