Cunada, Castro lead Letran Lady Knights comeback vs Lyceum in NCAA

CHAMBERLAINE Cunada and Julienne Castro sparked Letran’s huge comeback to outlast Lyceum of the Philippines University, 26-28, 27-25, 16-25, 25-19, 16-14, in the NCAA Season 95 women's volleyball tournament on Friday at the Arena in San Juan City.

Cunada erupted with 28 points to help the Lady Knights erase a 1-2 match disadvantage to force a decider, where they also fought back from an 11-14 deficit by scoring five straight points to steal the win.

With the Lady Pirates just a point away from prevailing, Castro scored two clutch attacks including an ace from setter Charm Simborio to tie the fifth set at 14.

Kathleen Dela Cruz put Letran at matchpoint, 15-14, followed by an anticlimactic attack error of Lyceum’s Alexandra Rafael that sent the Lady Knights at joint-fourth place tied with San Beda for identical 3-2 win-loss record.

“Malaki [para sa amin] kasi kahit papaano nagkakaroon ka ng liwanag doon sa ideal number para sa top four,” said Letran head coach Mike Inoferio. “Siguro kahit sinong coach na nasa position ko, talagang lahat kami nagaasam na makadikit especially doon sa tatlo na nasa taas.”

Cunada poured 24 kills, three blocks and an ace. Castro finished with 17 points, while Simborio had 17 excellent sets and six markers.

Rafael and Monica Sevilla led the Lady Pirates with 17 points each. Ciamelle Wanta and MJ Onofre chimed in with 14 markers apiece, while Jacqueline Acuna added 10 only for LPU to fall with 2-4 record.

In the men's division, Michael Doria and Brylle Novo posted 17 points apiece to deliver Letran’s first win in five outings with a 19-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-22 conquest over Lyceum (1-5).

Meanwhile, John Alabin and Steven Sta. Maria combined for 29 points as the Squires (4-1) moved to solo fourth in the juniors division after beating the Junior Pirates (2-4), 25-16, 25-21, 25-18.