Cesca Racraquin leads way as San Beda halts two-match skid with rout of EAC

SAN BEDA ended a two-match skid and dealt Emilio Aguinaldo College its sixth straight loss, 25-15, 25-16, 27-25, in the NCAA Season 95 women's volleyball tournament on Monday at the Arena in San Juan.

Team captain Cesca Racraquin led the Lady Red Spikers, scoring 22 points, while making nine digs and seven excellent receptions.

Nieza Viray added 13 points as San Beda moved to fourth spot with a 4-2 win-loss record, half-a-game ahead of idle Letran (3-2) in the race for the last semis berth.

“I'm happy na na-break yung slump and hopefully, tuloy-tuloy na," said Racraquin.

Cathrine Almazan had 10 points and 12 digs as EAC absorbed its sixth straight defeat.

Meanwhile, Jose Rizal University took down Mapua, 25-18, 25-18, 31-29, to keep its semis hopes alive.

Dolly Verzosa had 17 points and 10 digs, while Sydney Niegos had six spikes, three blocks and an ace for 10 markers as the Lady Bombers improved to a 3-4 card in sixth place.

Jonina Fernandez had 10 points on seven attacks, two aces and a block the Lady Cardinal, who absorbed their fifth defeat in six outings.

In the men's division, Joshua Miña had 24 points on top of 18 receptions as EAC extended its unbeaten run to six games with a 25-22, 25-20, 18-25, 25-19 win over San Beda.

Aeron Daduya added 17 points and Danrich Melad scored 14 as the Generals tied idle University of Perpetual Help Altas on top at 6-0, while the Red Spikers dropped to fifth place with a 3-3 record.