Celine Domingo joining Tai Bundit-coached Nakhon Ratchasima

CELINE Domingo will reunite with former Creamline head coach Tai Bundit as she joins champion Thai club Nakhon Ratchasima.

Domingo, through her management Virtual Playground, confirmed her move on Monday afternoon.

See Kheith Rhynne Cruz bags U19 title in WTT Youth Contender Puerto Princesa

“As I take on greater heights, I will always remember the stepping stones that Philippine Volleyball, most especially Creamline and Rebisco, have allowed me to step on,” the middle blocker said.

“Dreams would have just been dreams if it weren’t because of them.”

Domingo says she was proud to follow in the footsteps of Filipinas who have played for international clubs.

“Looking at my ates who have set the standard, nakaka-proud that I also got presented with this honor and opportunity to be the 8th women’s volleyball import from the Philippines.”

Among the Filipinas who have played as imports are Domingo’s fellow Cool Smashers Alyssa Valdez (Thailand, Taiwan) and Jia De Guzman (Japan), Santiago sisters Jaja and Dindin (Japan), Mylene Paat (Thailand), MJ Phillips (Korea), and Iris Tolenada (Korea).

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The six-time PVL champion also vowed that in her return to Philippine volleyball, she will be a ‘more mature and better player.’

“Thailand has always been one of the famous volleyball countries and to be part of Nakhon Ratchasima, I know I’ll grow more and be able to give back to Philippine volleyball when I get back as a more mature and better player,” Domingo said.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph