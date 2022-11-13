CAS-Antipolo spikers win Champions League gold medal via five-game sweep

CALIFORNIA Precision Sports-Antipolo City carved out 25-19, 25-18, 25-21 win over University of the East-Manila to secure the women's gold medal in the Philippine Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League on Sunday at the Philsports Arena.

Casiey Dongallo, who was still in Cebu when the CAL Babies won their pool opener against the Lady Warriors, was able to make it up by producing 20 kills in the clincher.

"I'm very happy because everyone in the team worked hard," said Dongallo, who scattered nine points in the third set. "Even though I missed the opening match against UE, I felt I was able to bounce back and everyone had the eagerness to win. And here, we won the championship."

Jelai Gajero had 14 points, including two blocks, while Lhouriz Tuddao also recorded two blocks in her eight-point outing for CPS Antipolo City.

Fifth placers in the Lipa City bubble last year, the CAL Babies were able to complete a 5-0 sweep of the tournament supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, Rebisco, PLDT, Philippine Olympic Committee, Cignal HD, One Sports, Cignal Play, F2 Logistics and Amigo Entertainment

"The girls played well all throughout," said CPS Antipolo City coach Obet Vital, who is also a doctor. "They needed to be done, which is the fundamentals, the mental [aspect], the attitude and then the physical. They did well. They hung in there."

Ja Lana paced the Lady Warriors with 14 points while Dara Nieva chipped in eight points.

Earlier, KMS-Quezon secured the bronze medal with a 25-21, 24-26, 21-25, 25-19, 15-9 win over Imus City.