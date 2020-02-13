Carla Donato, Necole Ebuen take charge as Arocha-less Arellano rips EAC

NO Regine Arocha, no problem as Arellano University made quick work of Emilio Aguinaldo College, 25-15, 25-14, 25-20, to tighten its grip on the second place in the NCAA Season 95 women’s volleyball tournament on Thursday at the Arena in San Juan.

Arocha sat out for the Lady Chiefs due to fatigue, with Carla Donato and Necole Ebuen leading the way as Arellano earned its seventh win in eight games.

Donato nailed 11 kills and finished with 12 points, while Ebuen chipped in 11 markers as Arellano secured at least playoff for a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four.

Nicole Sasuman, starting in Arocha’s place, had seven points, while setter Sarah Verutiao had 18 excellent sets and five markers.

Arocha is expected to return on Monday as Arellano tries to secure the twice-to-beat incentive when it faces unbeaten College of Saint Benilde (7-0).

“Basta gagawin lang namin best namin. Kung sino man makatapat, ta-try namin makuha ‘yung panalo doon. Every game lang naman ang gusto namin ay manalo ng manalo,” Arellano head coach Obet Javier said.

EAC had another forgettable season, winning only one of its nine matches.

Cathrine Almazan had 14 points, 10 digs and seven excellent receptions.

In the men’s division, the Chiefs upset the Generals, 22-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-21, 15-13, to secure a semifinals berth.

Jesrael Liberato had 23 points off 18 attacks and five blocks, Kim Vincent Tan and Christian Dela Paz chipped in 13 markers, while Christian Segovia added 11 as the Chiefs improved to a 6-2 record for third spot.

Joshua Mina led the Generals with 27 points, 24 receptions and 17 digs, while Aeron Daduya and Danrich Melad had 16 and 14 markers, respectively.

EAC remained in second place with a 7-2 card.