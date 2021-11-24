California Precision stuns PetroGazz to end Champions League on a high

LIPA CITY —Casiey Dongallo and Jelai Gajero powered California Precision Sports’ amazing comeback from two sets down to stun PetroGazz, 18-25, 12-25, 25-22, 25-14, 15-13, in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League on Wednesday at the Aquamarine Sports Complex.

Dongallo and Gajero nailed the killer blows in the fifth set to upset the much taller Angels bannered by the pro players Myla Pablo, Ces Molina and Ria Meneses.

Gajero scored a clutch kill to put the Antipolo-based team at match-point, 14-12, before Grethcel Soltones answered with her own spike but Joyce Soliven nailed the game-winning attack.

California finished its PNVF stint with 2-3 record, taking away the silver medal hopes of PetroGazz.

Gajero delivered seven of her 22 points in the fifth, where she gave her team an 11-6 spread before Soltones cut it down to 13-12 but she stopped the bleeding to complete their amazing comeback.

“Kaya po kami nakahabol kasi di lang po isang player yung gumagana. Lahat po, from each skill, passing, serving, blocking, hitting, gumagana po,” said Gajero, who also protected the floor with 19 digs and 15 excellent receptions. “Playing against these teams, mga pro players, we have to work as a team, not individually. Noong 5th set, dikit na yung laban, walang bumitaw. Lahat kumapit.”

“It’s a miracle po,” she added.

Dongallo nailed 21 attacks to also finish with 22 points, while Jenalyn Umayam added seven as the 2019 Batang Pinoy champion overwhelmed the bronze medalist of Premier Volleyball League’s inaugural professional tournament last August in Ilocos Norte.

PetroGazz lost its chance to contend for the silver medal after the frustrating defeat, where they led two sets and even led in the third, 19-14, but California fought its way back to extend the match and dominated the fourth with the biggest spread, 21-9.

Ces Molina led the Angels with 22 points built on 18 attacks, three blocks and an ace. Soltones had 14 points on top of 21 excellent receptions and 11 digs as their team suffered its second straight lost, sliding to 2-2.

PetroGazz head coach Arnold Laniog fielded different rotations in the match with bench players Jessey De Leon and Jerrili Malabanan scoring 12 and 11 respectively as starters, while Myla Pablo only played in the last two sets and had four markers.

The Angels will try to cop the bronze medal against the Tuguegarao Perlas Spikers (2-2) on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

