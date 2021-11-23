California Precision scores first victory, keeps Baguio winless

LIPA CITY — California Precision Sports notched its first victory and kept Baguio winless, 25-14, 23-25, 25-11, 25-12, on Tuesday in the PNVF Champions League on Tuesday at the Aquamarine Sports Complex.

Casiey Dongallo, 16, scored 25 points, hitting 24 kills from 48 attempts, as Antipolo-based CPS scored a win after three losses.

Jelai Gajero delivered another all-around game with 16 points from 13 attacks, two aces and a block including eight digs.

“Maganda kasi nanalo kami sa first PNVF namin pero kulang pa din kasi nakakuha sila ng set,” said Dongallo.

“We set a standard that’s high especially last game we played better than we played this day po,” added Gajero referring to Monday’s three-set loss to Chery Tiggo.

“We could have done better than that especially iba yung level ng Cal Precision Sports so dapat angat po talaga. Hindi naman po sa binababa, they’re good team but Cal Precision sports has a different level,” said Krizzie Madriaga, who made 19 excellent sets.

California Precision Sports improves to 1-3.

Jenalyn Umayam scored 11 points as CPS pounced on Baguio’s 30 errors.

The Highlanders are winless in four outings. No Baguio player scored in double figures, with Mary Ann Atuban and Joan Maddatu leading the way with seven points each, while Shyla Ylarde and Rhaetia Pilo added six apiece.

Continue reading below ↓

California Precision Sports wraps up its PNVF stint against PetroGazz (2-1) on Wednesday at 1:30 pm, while Baguio takes on Chery Tiggo (2-1) at 4 pm.

