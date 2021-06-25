Bryan Bagunas resists other offers, stays with Oita Miyoshi

BRYAN Bagunas has decided to stay for the third straight year with Oita Miyoshi in the 2021-22 Japan V.League season.

After receiving offers from two other Japanese teams, Bagunas chose to stay with the Weisse Adler, who promised to let him play once again for the Philippine men’s volleyball team in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.

“Babalik muna ako,” Bagunas told Spin.ph. “Siyempre unang-una yung commitment ko sa national team. Doon sa team na yun sure na makakapaglaro ako for the national team kasi like nung 2019 SEA Games pinayagan nila ako.”

The former National University star received offers from Toray Arrows and FC Tokyo, which has also tapped fellow Filipino Marck Espejo as its import.

Bagunas strongly considered joining last season’s sixth placer, Toray, but the move will keep him from playing for his country in the SEA Games.

“Wala kasi sa calendar nila yung SEA Games, hindi daw kasi ideal plan sa kanila,” Bagunas said. “Kasi kung maglalaro ako sa SEA Games, one month ako mawawala so every week two games baka eight games ma-miss ko.”

“Ako kasi pinipilit ko na maglalaro ako for SEA Games. Sabi nila interested naman daw sila kaso hindi daw talaga ideal plan yun para sa kanila. Kung sakali daw kung free pa ko next year, ayun ganun na lang,” he added.

The Japan V.League Division 1 will open in October, while the Vietnam SEA Games is tentatively set in November.

The 6-foot-5 spiker said he has no regrets staying at Oita Miyoshi for the third straight season.

“Sobrang saya nila kasi gustong-gusto nila ako pabalikin talaga. Siyempre masaya din ako na kahit nandun ako, makakapaglaro pa din ako ng SEA Games, yun yung priority ko talaga,” he said.

“Siyempre sa Pilipinas tayo nakilala kaya kailangan talaga yung commitment.”

Oita Miyoshi finished last in the 10-team field, winning only three out of 36 matches. Bagunas suffered a minor right knee injury in his team’s second to the last game last March 27 against Toray.

Bagunas will miss the bubble training of the men’s national team. He will start his rehabilitation and conditioning program on July 1 while processing his papers for his flight to Japan in August or September.

