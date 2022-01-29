Bagunas stars as Oita Miyoshi rises from two sets down to beat Nagoya

BRYAN Bagunas scored 23 as Oita Miyoshi crawled back from two sets down to beat Nagoya, 18-25, 23-25, 30-28, 26-24, 15-13, in the Japan V.League on Saturday at the Cycle Shop Kodama Osu Arena.

Bagunas sparked the Weisse Adler’s late rally, hitting 20-of-39 in attacking and fired two aces and a block.

Oita Miyoshi won in two hours and 18 minutes, overcoming the 40-point explosion of the Wolfdogs’ Polish import Bartosz Kurek.

Emerson Rodriguez had 15 points on 13 attacks, an ace and a block. Shodai Abe scattered six spikes, five blocks and an ace to finish with 12 markers, while Kenta Koga provided the spark off the bench with 11 for Oita Miyoshi.

Oita Miyoshi improved to 5-16, still in ninth spot as Nagoya dropped to 10-7 in sixth place.

Kurek unleashed 38 attacks and two blocks.

Oita Miyoshi scores its fifth win in 21 matches. PHOTO: AP

Marck Espejo's FC Tokyo bows to JTEKT

Meanwhile, Marck Espejo returned in limited action but FC Tokyo continued to struggle and suffered its third straight defeat, bowing to JTEKT, 17-25, 12-25, 19-25, at the Kariya City Gymnasium.

Espejo, who missed Tokyo’s past three matches due to shoulder injury, played briefly in the second set and finished scoreless after three attack attempts.

JTEKT scored its fourth straight win behind the 19-point effort of Kento Miyaura, who nailed 15 spikes, three aces, and a block.

Brazilian reinforcement Felipe Fonteles also shone with 14 points to lift the Stings to fourth place with a 12-9 card.

Ayato Kuroda led Tokyo with 11 points. Yuma Nagatomo scored nine, while Norwegian import Jonas Kvalen was held to seven as Tokyo dropped to 6-15.

