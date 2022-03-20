Bryan Bagunas returns but Oita Miyoshi drops 10th straight match

BRYAN Bagunas was once again deployed by Oita Miyoshi in its 25-16, 25-22, 25-16 defeat to Panasonic in the Japan V.League men's division on Sunday at Cycle Shop Kodama Osu Arena.

The former UAAP MVP from National University delivered 17 points, 16 from attacks and one block, but his efforts ended up for naught as the Weisse Adler were swept anew and were dealt their 10th straight loss to fall to a 5-27 record.

Still, it was a sweet return for Bagunas who did not play in Oita Miyoshi's 25-16, 25-16, 25-11 defeat to Panasonic on Saturday.

Tatsunori Otsuka powered Panasonic with 16 points built on 13 hits, two aces, and a block, while Polish import Michal Kubiak added 13 markers in the win as the Panthers remained at third with their 22-10 card after this fifth straight win.

Espejo benched again

On the other hand, Marck Espejo was benched for the second straight match as FC Tokyo bowed to VC Nagano, 25-21, 21-25, 25-22, 25-19, at Swan Dome.

Yuma Nagatomo carried Tokyo with 18 points, as Norwegian spiker Jonas Kvalen chipped in 11 markers to remain at eighth place with its 9-22 card.

Rivan Nurmulki spearheaded Nagano with 26 points to equalize this weekend series.

Espejo, the five-time UAAP MVP out of Ateneo, also did not see action in Tokyo's 23-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-20 win over Nagano on Saturday.

Bagunas' Oita Miyoshi faces VC Nagano at Shiojiri City Gymnasiumnext week as Espejo's FC Tokyo takes on Panasonic at Machida City Gymnasium.

