Bryan Bagunas, Jaja Santiago lead teams to Japan V.League wins

BRYAN Bagunas unleashed 23 points to end Oita Miyoshi’s seven-game skid in Japan V.League men’s division, while Jaja Santiago led Ageo Medics to their second straight win in the women’s tournament on Saturday.

Bagunas delivered the killer blows in the fifth set as Oita Miyoshi took down JTEKT, 25-23, 11-25, 12-25, 25-22, 15-13, to regain their winning ways at the CNA Arena Akita on Saturday.

The Philippine men’s volleyball star nailed 19 kills, three blocks, and an ace to give the Weisse Adler their second win in nine games still in the ninth place.

Fellow import Emerson Rodriguez also scored 23, while Kota Yamada added 11 points as they took advantage of the Stings’ 39 errors.

Kento Miyaura led JTEKT with 23 points, while inport Felipe Fonteles had 21 points as they dropped to 5-4 in the sixth place.

Jaja Santiago Japan V.League news

In women’s action, Santiago scored 17 as Saitama beat Denso, 25-23, 24-26, 25-17, 25-22, at the KitaGas Arena in Sapporo.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The 6-foot-5 middle blocker tallied her season-high in points, nailing 14 kills of her 23 attempts and had three blocks.

Yuka Sato also finished with 17. Brazilian import Lorenne Teixeira had 13 points, while Kyoko Aoyagi and Mami Uchiseto added 12 apiece.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Ageo Medics improved to 5-4 in the sixth place still behind Denso Airybees, who slid to 6-3.

Continue reading below ↓

Roslandy Acosta’s 23-point effort for Denso went for naught. Rei Kudou added 11 points.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.