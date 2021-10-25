Bryan Bagunas leads away again but Oita Miyoshi fails to stop skid

NAGOYA asserted its mastery of Oita Miyoshi, 25-23, 25-23, 25-22, to complete a two-game sweep in their weekend duels in Japan V.League on Sunday at the Toyoda Gosei Memorial Gymnasium Entrio.

Wolfdogs import Bartosz Kurek singlehandedly torched the Weisse Adler, firing 24 points on 21 attacks, two aces, and a block.

Kenta Takanashi was also instrumental with 10 points following Nagoya’s four-set victory on Saturday.

The Wolfdogs improved to a 3-1 record after sweeping their weekend duels.

Bryan Bagunas carried the cudgels for the Weisse Adler with 12 points, built on nine attacks, a pair of blocks, and an ace.

His fellow import Emerson Rodriguez had 11 points, while Takashi Kawaguchi added seven.

Oita Miyoshi suffered its third straight defeat in four matches and will try to bounce back against Toray Arrows (2-2) next week.

