Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Oct 25
    Volleyball

    Bryan Bagunas leads away again but Oita Miyoshi fails to stop skid

    by Lance Agcaoili
    2 hours ago
    Bryan Bagunas Vietnam

    NAGOYA asserted its mastery of Oita Miyoshi, 25-23, 25-23, 25-22, to complete a two-game sweep in their weekend duels in Japan V.League on Sunday at the Toyoda Gosei Memorial Gymnasium Entrio.

    Bryan Bagunas Japan V.League update

    Wolfdogs import Bartosz Kurek singlehandedly torched the Weisse Adler, firing 24 points on 21 attacks, two aces, and a block.

    Kenta Takanashi was also instrumental with 10 points following Nagoya’s four-set victory on Saturday.

    The Wolfdogs improved to a 3-1 record after sweeping their weekend duels.

    Bryan Bagunas carried the cudgels for the Weisse Adler with 12 points, built on nine attacks, a pair of blocks, and an ace.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      His fellow import Emerson Rodriguez had 11 points, while Takashi Kawaguchi added seven.

      Oita Miyoshi suffered its third straight defeat in four matches and will try to bounce back against Toray Arrows (2-2) next week.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Continue reading below ↓

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again